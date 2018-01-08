Skittles Launches 'Love Mix' Just in Time for Valentine's Day

As the winter holiday season comes to a close, cutesy couples everywhere can look onward to the next national spurt of obligatory gift-giving: Valentine’s Day. Before we’ve even finished packing away all the snowmen, snowflakes, fir trees, and menorahs, brands are coming in full force with heart-clad products in vibrant pink and red. And for the first time since late August, Skittles has released its newest festive flavor(s).
According to junk food Instagram @junkbanter, Skittles’ brand new multi-flavored “Love Mix” is available in stores right now. Flavors include: watermelon, white grape, strawberry, cherry, and yumberry — a pitted fruit that looks like a raspberry and tastes like cranberry or pomegranate.
“Five different flavors designed to love me? Oh boy, my first sixsome!” the Instagrammer joked.
In addition to @junkbanter, other snack food Instagrammers including @candyhunting and @junkfoodonthego have found the bagged confectionary on store shelves in Target.
A spokesperson for the brand has confirmed to The Daily Meal that "Love Mix" is a Target exclusive.
“The white grape flavor makes me wish these were all wine flavors rather than another Skittles mix of various fruits,” @candyhunting wrote.
It would be an understatement to say fans are excited about the festive snack.
“Holy s---. This sounds epic,” @igettamped wrote.
“… can’t sleep. Need these. NEED,” exclaimed @s_finley11.
So this Valentine’s Day, whether you’re single or off the market, you could just fall in love with a big ol’ bag of pink, red, and white Skittles. Here’s hoping they don’t get dumped all over a highway or fed to farm cattle in Wisconsin.
Looking for a little charm come February 14? Here’s how to make your Valentine’s Day insanely romantic!
