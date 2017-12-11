This holiday season, Hogsmeade Village gets a festive makeover with Universal Studios Hollywood’s new “Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.” Celebrate the yuletide season amidst snowcapped shops, garland-lined cobblestoned streets, and an a cappella Frog Choir performing original holiday-themed songs.

There’s also plenty of Harry Potter holiday memorabilia for sale including Hogwarts mascot and crest ornaments for each house, tree toppers, stockings and Hogwarts Castle snowglobes.

The village’s famous Butterbeer, available hot, cold, and frozen, as well as pumpkin juice, is available to drink with roast turkey, pigs in blankets, vegetables, and Christmas pudding at the Three Broomsticks restaurant.



Courtesy Feast with wizards

As night falls, Hogwarts Castle is transformed throughout the evening with a fantastic digital light projection show featuring dancing ghosts, floating lanterns, snowflakes and flurries, Hogwarts students dancing at the Yule Ball, and a giant Christmas tree all choreographed to a musical arrangement from the Harry Potter films.

“Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter” is only open until Sunday, January 7, so make sure to transport yourself over to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the taste, smells and sounds of Hogsmeade Village.

