Few things in the theme-park world have quite the cult following of a Disneyland popcorn bucket. Theme-park fans will bypass meeting Mickey Mouse or riding Pirates of the Caribbean just for the chance to obtain one of these limited-edition, themed snack containers. And for Halloween 2018, the geniuses at Disneyland have outdone themselves with what just might be their spookiest popcorn bucket to date. It’s not even out yet, and it’s already a classic.
Of course, the cauldron and its accompanying poison apples aren’t the only Halloween specialty items at Disneyland this fall. The theme park has also rolled out the perfect thing for Disney California Adventure’s Cars Land, a plump pumpkin straw that’s actually a rubber tire. The tire pumpkin straw will only be found in Radiator Springs.
And some familiar favorites are back, such as the Oogie Boogie popcorn bucket. In 2017, this ‘Nightmare Before -inspired souvenir sold out in seconds, so fans who weren’t able to grab this ghost the first time around will have a chance this year at popcorn stands throughout Disneyland Resort.
And when will that chance start? September 7. Yes, if Starbucks can start selling pumpkin spice lattes in August, Disneyland can certainly start celebrating Halloween the second Labor Day is over. And if you’re looking for the perfect treats to snack on while you’re making your way around the parks scooping up popcorn buckets and spooky straws, check out our ultimate ranking of Disney’s most iconic park snacks.
