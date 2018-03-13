It may fall on April 1 this year, but your Easter meal should be no joke. Whether you’re planning on having brunch, lunch, or dinner, if you aren’t interested in cooking, these restaurants have got you (and your family!) covered for your Easter feast.

9 CHAIN RESTAURANTS THAT WILL BE SERVING EASTER MEALS

Familiar names like Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel, and Shoney’s are all serving up Easter meals that you can either pick up hot, pick up cold and cook at home, or have served to you while you wear your Sunday best. So go on that Easter egg hunt and gobble up all the chocolate bunnies and Peeps you can handle, because these nine chain restaurants will be doing the majority of the leg work on your Easter feast.

These familiar and family-friendly restaurant chains are offering Easter meals nationwide for the holiday, with menus ranging from traditional Easter ham and dressing to Southern fried chicken to trussed up lamb and even Italian-style pasta. Whether you are picking your feast up to-go or dining in, these nine chain restaurants that will be serving Easter meals are the way to go if you’re not interested in starting from scratch.