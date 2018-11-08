For Chicagoans, Santa came early this year. Buddy the Elf’s iconic, candy-coated spaghetti breakfast is on the menu at local restaurant Miss Ricky’s, located inside the Virgin Hotel. The restaurant will serve the super-sweet spaghetti in honor of the 15 year anniversary of the movie “Elf.”

In the movie, main character Buddy the Elf goes to town topping a heaping plate of spaghetti with all the sweets and treats he can find — chocolate syrup, colored marshmallows, crumbled Pop Tarts, Hershey’s chocolate, and more. Thanks to Miss Ricky’s, Will Farrell isn’t the only one who gets to taste this creative concoction.

Through Christmas Day, guests can feed their inner child for $15 with a dish inspired by the original: white spaghetti topped with strawberry and raspberry sauces, marshmallows, S’more Pop-Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, coconut flakes, syrup, and chocolate sauce.



Miss Ricky's

So, yes. This breakfast will give you a sugar high so intense you’ll turn into a cotton-headed ninny-muggins. But get excited anyway!

According to the marketing manager at Miss Ricky’s, the dish is “actually not that bad!” She told The Daily Meal over the phone, “You definitely can’t eat the whole thing. But as a shareable item, it’s a treat.”

Buddy recommends sticking to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup. But if your nutritional guidelines vary, Miss Ricky’s does serve a few salads. No word yet on whether they also sell the “World’s Best Cup of Coffee.”

Don’t worry. If you’re not up for attacking a mess of sugar and carbs, you can still be part of the elven festivities. The restaurant will be playing reruns of the classic film on loop all day Wednesday, November 8, to celebrate the new menu item. If you’re too far from Chicago to get there by Christmas, you can always liven your plate with holiday spirit (and sugar galore) with these delightfully festive cookie recipes.