Hidden Valley Released Their 2017 Holiday Gifts, and We’re Buying Them All

Are you struggling to find the perfect holiday gift for that special someone in your life? Well, worry no more. On November 6, the fine folks at Hidden Valley Ranch relaunched their Hidden Valley Ranch OUTlet with some holiday-themed products, and there’s literally something for everyone on your shopping list.



Do you know someone with cold feet (who also loves the sweet, creamy taste of ranch dressing)? Bam! Buy them some Hidden Valley slippers ($25) or socks that declare “If you can read this, bring me ranch” ($12).



Let your loved ones deck the halls with boughs of ranch dressing with a bedazzled Hidden Valley Ranch ornament ($12). Or, if you want to be looking as fresh as a newly-opened bottle of sweet, creamy salad dressing, rock a ranch dressing holiday sweater ($40).







Listen, nobody truly needs a ranch dressing keg ($50) or a ranch dressing fountain with a festive ranch-themed tree skirt ($110). But nobody needs another sapphire bracelet or robotic finger-clutching monkey, either. So give your loved ones what they truly deserve this holiday season: ranch dressing-themed apparel and trinkets. And don’t forget to serve it with a side of the best ranch dressings.