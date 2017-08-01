Senator Asks FDA to Investigate Health Risks of Fast-Food Packaging

Now, even the packaging of fast food might be bad for you. The contents themselves, as we well know, are loaded with grease, cheese, and more calories than should ever be stuffed between two buns. Yet consumers continue to down burgers and guzzle soda as if their deadly eating habits were without consequence.

But Senator Chuck Schumer hopes that maybe this will be the time Americans heed governmental warnings.

Investigations have found a chemical called phthalates in many plastics, including the wrappers of most popular brands of mac and cheese. The discovery sent parents into a panic when The New York Times released a report explaining the link between the chemicals and various adverse health conditions such as insulin resistance in children and premature births.

However, upon closer investigation it was found that the chemicals have minimal health risks when consumed in the microscopic portions found in the wrappers. Consumers calmed down and kids everywhere continued to wolf down much larger portions of mac and cheese.

Now, the chemical is suspected to be hiding in the wrappers of some of the country’s worst fast foods. Burgers, fries, and chicken nuggets are all contained in thin, waxy plastic when purchased — plastic that likely contains phthalates.

No evidence has been found regarding risks of the chemical’s use thus far. But the scent of danger was enough for Schumer to write a letter to the Food and Drug Administration insisting they take a closer look. “The studies are clear,” insisted Schumer in his press release. “The link between these chemicals does have an impact on the body, and not a very good one. That is why I am asking the FDA to launch a formal investigation into the fast food products that wrap our burgers or subs, hold our drinks, and contain our leftovers.”

While the occasional exposure to phthalates is relatively harmless, continued consumption could be risky. This means that the only ones who should be concerned are those who regularly consume large amounts of fast food. However, perhaps these consumers could be a little less concerned about the plastic in their food’s packaging and a whole lot more concerned about the food itself.