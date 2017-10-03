Manhattan’s Only Craft Brewery Now Offers Beer and Meditation

As yoga continues to take root as a fitness activity in America, variations abound. The original variations started simply enough — with sound and noise and light to create ambience. But now the variations have gotten more… off beat. Perhaps you’ve heard of goat yoga, or you’ve (intentionally or not) done cat yoga. Or, perhaps that crunchy Lululemon nonsense isn’t for you and you’re more of the “cocktail yoga” sort. (Upward Scotch, anyone?)

Courtesy Beer Yoga at Paulaner on Bowery

Now for both sorts, Paulaner on Bowery, Manhattan’s only craft brewery, has introduced beer yoga. The German beer house brews all its suds on site and follows Germany’s Purity Law. Swing by the Bowery brewhouse for an hour-long yoga sesh followed by a 15-minute guided meditation with beer. Liz Beres, the yoga instructor leading the group, says, “We are utilizing beer as a means of developing greater mindfulness in consumption; so even something as silly as 'beer yoga' or a 'beer mindfulness meditation' offers us a chance to shift our mindless eating, drinking, Facebook scrolling, whatever may have become numbing action, to more deliberate action derived from conscious intent and manifested within a frame of presence and awareness.”

The $20 class includes the student’s beer of choice. Who knows? Yoga could be your hangover cure of choice.