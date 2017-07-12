Make Your Own Mojito With Under 100 Calories

This is not a drill.

While a typical mojito can contain over 250 calories and upwards of 25 grams of sugar, this version is virtually sugar-free and only adds 70 boozy calories to your night.

When you’re trying to cut back on added sugars and syrups, social gatherings can get really depressing. I mean, who wants to sit there empty-handed while your friends are pounding cocktails? Sure, you know deep down that they’re pounding tons of sugar and chemicals, too. You know you’re sparing your body the empty calories from syrups and spirits.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not a huge bummer.

Of course one night of drinking isn’t going to harm your waistline, or even make any real difference in your overall health. But we know you’ve been looking for a healthy way to get your fix of summery drinks without the sugar crash and indigestion that comes with all the simple syrups.

This recipe is your answer.

First, you need to make some sugar-free simple syrup. Here’s how to do it.

Boil some water (around a cup) in a small saucepan. Add two tablespoons of powdered stevia. Continue to boil the water until the stevia dissolves completely.

Once it’s dissolved, transfer your watery mixture into a small cup and add a bunch of mint leaves. Place the cup in the fridge for at least 20 minutes. If you want a stronger mint flavor, leave it in longer.

Now, you’re ready for your mojito. Fill your glass halfway with ice. Mix one part rum with two parts syrup. Add a few squeezes of lime juice and fill the rest of the glass with soda water.

(Note: Don’t use tonic water! That stuff is absolutely loaded with sugar.)

Add in a few mint leaves and a wedge of lime if you’re feeling fancy!