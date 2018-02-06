Lea Michele Is Secretly a Soup Genius

Just in time for flu season, Lea Michele wowed us all with her healing soup recipe on Instagram. On her Instagram story, the former Glee and Scream Queens actress guided fans through a step-by-step recipe she claimed was “so good for fatigue and flu buster.” While raving over her homeopathic finesse, we at The Daily Meal discovered something unexpected — Lea Michele is obsessed with making soup.



Lea Michele / Instagram

Instagram now allows accounts to save and share “Highlights” from previous Instagram stories. Lea Michele has an entire section of highlights saved just for soup. She calls it “Soup time!” and it’s incredible.

Turns out, the wellness-minded actress is seriously talented at making nourishing soups. Michele eats tofu scrambles for breakfast and soups for lunch. She shares her tips and tricks, including recipes, health benefits, and photo after photo of her steamy, cozy bowls.



Lea Michele / Instagram

Her soups are often simple and easy to recreate at home. Her “favorite lentil and supergreens healing veggie soup,” as she calls it, is made from just seven real food ingredients. Lentils and beans give her a punch of protein while the heaps of green vegetables add healing nutrients.

Sometimes, her soups are even simpler — just broth, lemon, and kale. “Added chili flakes for some spice!” the actress divulged.

Michele’s “Soup time!” story has more wellness tonics and flu-fighting hacks, too. Check out her Instagram profile to read all of her sage soup-related advice — and then go follow these 35 nutritionists for some serious wellness inspiration.