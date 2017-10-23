jambalaya
Jambalaya Infects Over 100 With Salmonella

125 fundraiser attendees are really wishing they didn’t eat from this particular pot of food

More than just rice and meat was boiling in this dish. A large pot of chicken and sausage jambalaya served at a softball team’s fundraiser in Louisiana has sickened at least 125 attendees of the local event, resulting in 37 hospitalizations and, potentially, one death. Further autopsy results are needed from the deceased before an official cause of death can be determined.

At least 300 people were served the deadly dish, which the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has deemed the probable cause of the outbreak.

“The fundraiser was supported by many local businesses throughout the community that purchased plates of jambalaya, which is the suspected cause,” the department explained in a statement. “The Louisiana Department of Health urges anyone who purchased food from the fundraiser to throw away any food that has not yet been consumed.” They also warn against consumption of any side dishes that may have come in contact with the meal.

The LDH also warns that health officials “are anticipating there will be more reports of illness in the next several days.”

Though the Louisiana-born dish can be made with any combination of vegetables, meat, and seafood, the jambalaya in question included chicken — one of the most salmonella-prone foods in existence.

