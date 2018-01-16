15 Weight Loss Stories That Will Inspire You

In this round-up, you’ll find 15 tales of short-term weight loss success. None of them used the same methods to reach their weight loss goals and no two people’s journeys are the same. The one thing that all these stories’ stars have in common is their dedication to changing their lives through weight loss.

Hopefully, browsing the stories of the 15 dedicated individuals on this list will leave you feeling uplifted. Keep in mind while you read that every person’s body looks different and reacts differently to changes in diet.

Sometimes, a healthy diet doesn’t result in weight loss. In some cases, healthy changes involve weight gain. In other cases, healthy changes involve a weight that stays exactly the same. Health is so much more about how you feel than it is about the number of the scale. It’s about your day-to-day experience.

Many people who lose weight due to healthy changes end up feeling more energized, happier, and more confident as a result. On the other hand, if your attempts at weight loss are making you feel tired, hungry, and detached from your friends and family, the changes you’re making might not be so healthy. Thinking of weight loss as the the be-all, end-all of health is a harmful health myth that unfortunately, many people believe.

The inspiring individuals on this list had a lot to share about the new lives their journeys unlocked. Read on to hear more about their weight loss stories.