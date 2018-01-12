Ice cream sold at Aldi, Kroger, Meijer, and other major grocery chains is being recalled for potential contamination with listeria. The recall, issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), affects all orange cream bars, chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars, and raspberry cream bars produced by Fieldbrook Foods Corporation.

The branding on these items varies, but includes Sundae Shoppe, Lucerne, Stoneridge, alongside many other brand names. The full list can be found on the FDA’s website.

The affected items include all ice cream bars in these categories made at a New York plant in 2017. These items have a “best by” date ranging anywhere from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

Recalls were announced after routine testing revealed Listeria monocytogenes in only a few ice cream bar samples tested.

“The expansion of the recall is out of precaution for consumer health and food safety after a few additional samples tested positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes,” the FDA release explains.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

At least until this mess gets cleared up, you might want to skip the store-bought bars and visit one of America’s best ice cream parlors instead!