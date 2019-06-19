This Food Is as Hydrating as a Glass of Water

Whether you need to know how to hydrate fast because you just went on a long run or woke up from a night of drinking (no judgment), there are a few ways to speed up the process. Dehydration is a summer danger you’d really rather avoid — some of the side effects of not drinking enough water can make you feel awful and, in extreme cases, may even be fatal. One way to get more water into your body is by eating hydrating foods.

This Is What Can Happen If You Don’t Drink Enough Water

The best way to stay hydrated is still to drink plain water or another beverage with electrolytes. But if you’ve had your fill of water and still feel dehydrated, eating certain types of food could do the trick.

One food in particular is especially hydrating: watermelon. The fruit is made up of 92 percent water and 6 percent sugar.

To equal one full glass, or 16 ounces by volume, of water, you’d have to consume a little over that volume of watermelon. If you ate 17.6 ounces by volume of watermelon, you’d have consumed an entire glass of water. That’s approximately 3 cups of cubed watermelon or two large wedges of the full fruit.



Watermelon is good for more than just staying hydrated. It has other nutrients such as fiber and vitamin A. Eating more watermelon is good for your skin, too, helping it to stay hydrated and nourished. In addition to watermelon, add these nourishing foods to your diet for healthy, glowing skin.