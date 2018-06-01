You’ve been waiting all year, and summer is finally here. The sun is out, and you’re ready for all the amazing outdoor activities you’ve been dreaming of: beautiful hikes, long afternoons at the beach and pool, backyard grilling with friends. But as the mercury rises, so do safety concerns.

50 Essential Summer Safety Tips Gallery

Everybody knows that proper hydration and sunblock are essential during the summer months. But did you know that there are other important times (and places) to practice summer safety? Whether you’re prepping food for a picnic, going for a run, or simply walking around town with your pup, unexpected pitfalls can put a damper on the season. Luckily, there are precautions to take before any warm-weather calamities ruin your day, or worse, your long-awaited vacation or that big barbecue you’ve been planning for weeks.

With increased temperatures and outdoor activities come increased safety concerns. But never fear, because we’ve got you covered with these handy tips that will keep you happy and out of harm’s way all summer long! While your summer won’t be any less sweaty, it will be a whole lot safer.

Kristie Collado, Anne Dolce, and Holly Van Hare contributed to this roundup.