15 Things You Need to Know Before You Take a Multivitamin

Taking a multivitamin can be a smart addition to a successful morning routine — but only if you’re doing it right. There are so many multivitamin options at the drugstore. Some are more expensive than others, some claim to ward off certain diseases, and others advertise doctor recommendations and other qualifying factors. Are some multivitamins really better than others, or are they all the same?

Many multivitamins are glaringly similar. But there are some things you should know before you peruse the supplement aisle. For instance, you may not need a multivitamin at all. Or you could be buying the wrong one for your specific needs.

Additionally, according to the research of a couple of consumer organizations, multivitamins aren’t always what they seem. While some shoppers probably assume that the labels of these products are informative and transparent, the reality of the situation is that many are misleading — and sometimes even inaccurate.

But by knowing a thing or two about these vitamins before you go in, you can prevent yourself from falling victim to these claims. Here are 15 things every consumer should know before buying a multivitamin.