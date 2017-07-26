Dump the Junk With These Barbecue Treats That Still Carry Plenty of Pop

Those summer barbecue staples — buns, potato chips, alcohol and burgers — don't have to leave you feeling stuffed and bloated.

Here are some ways to addto the table while keeping backyard gatherings festive.

Skinnier, more healthful buns

The slender One Bun Multi Grain Thin Sandwich Buns from Ozery Bakery are a more-nutritious option to regular white hamburger buns, with ingredients such as crushed flax seed, cracked wheat, millet meal and sunflower seeds. Despite their skinnier dimensions, they're capable of holding a patty with all the trappings.

"We took the whole grain ingredients we love and worked with a flavor profile that is a combination of taste and health," said Guy Ozery, co-owner of the Toronto-based Ozery Bakery. "And the thin slices make whatever is in between the star."

Info: $3.99 at Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, ozerybakery.com

Courtesy of (clockwise from top left): Galen Oakes, Qrunch Organics, Siete and Ozery Bakery.

Vegan burgers that pack a punch

For the vegan/vegetarian at your backyard shindig: Qrunch Organics makes a quinoa-and-millet burger patty with onion, broccoli, spinach and carrots that is also gluten-free. Heather Collins, the Denver-based company's director of marketing and communications, said the burgers are "a blank canvas....add your favorite topping (for) a plant-based product that is easy to make."

Throw on the grill like anything else, or pop in the oven. The Qrunch burger comes in Original, Spicy Italian, Green Chili and Saucy Buffalo-Style flavors, at 100 to 140 calories per patty.

Info: $4.99 per box of four, at Sprouts Farmers Markets, Whole Foods Market and Gelson's, qrunchfoods.com

Visit the Los Angeles Times for grain-free crunchy chips and more delicious, healthy barbecue treats.