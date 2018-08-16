Did you know killer poisons could be lurking in your pantry? Indeed, there are everyday, average foods that have hidden compounds that could be fatal once ingested.
These Common Foods Can Actually Kill You GalleryOf course, really any food could be poisonous if you’re not preparing it right. Leaving chicken partially uncooked, not properly washing your knives, and committing other cooking mistakes could put you and your family in very real danger of contamination. Follow these tips for avoiding food poisoning to keep you and your family safe.
But even if you do take the necessary precautions, it’s possible to come into contact with risky chemicals and toxins without even realizing it — because they’re hiding in parts of some of our favorite foods.
It’s a different situation with, say, a poisonous mushroom. I mean, who’s really eating mushrooms off the street? But these items are likely traveling dangerously close to your mouth daily. Viruses, bacteria, and even cyanide are threatening your consumption from safe spaces like your vegetable drawer and pantry. Even your spice cabinet isn’t safe. Find out which foods in your home could actually kill you, before it’s too late.
