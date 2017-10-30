Brace Yourselves: The Halo Top of Wine Is Here

Add in a pint of low-cal ice cream and a good rom-com, and your Friday night is complete. Truett-Hurst Winery and Weight Watchers paired up to make your diet-friendly dreams come true. Dieters everywhere have lamented their inability to drink without regret, reluctantly sipping vodka-sodas and skipping dinner to indulge in a few more glasses of red. In the unenjoyable madness of low-calorie drinking, Truett-Hurst saw an opportunity.

Their diet-friendly wine, called Cense, launched on October 30 and features a sauvignon blanc from New Zealand’s Marlborough region that is rich in flavor and light on calories — so you’ll never have to feel guilty about nights in ever again.

A glass of Cense is 85 calories (or 3 Weight Watchers SmartPoints), while your typical glass of white racks up at least 120 calories.

Wine is the second most commonly tracked beverage on the Weight Watchers program — Weight Watchers veterans are about to get really psyched. Plus, now your friends who are watching their figures can join in on happy hour without being a sober bummer on the night.

So the wine is low-calorie — but how does it taste? According to the Cense website, the product was crafted after “a dedicated commitment to trials and refinement,” and lives up to its classier counterparts.

“Cense is a fresh and bright wine with aromas of lemon and lime, crisp acidity and juicy grapefruit flavors,” the description reads. Sounds refreshing and so classy — or, as classy as low-calorie wine can be. The only question we’re asking is: Does it come in a box?