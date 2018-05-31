According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 32 percent of Americans — one in three adults — has high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. That’s 70 million adults; another 70 million have prehypertension, or blood pressure that’s not quite high enough to be considered diagnosable hypertension but is still abnormally high.

19 Foods and Drinks That Are Putting Your Blood Pressure Through the Roof Gallery

Of those with hypertension, only about half have their condition under control. High blood pressure is responsible for 1,100 deaths each day, according to data from 2015.With these statistics in mind, we decided to compile a list of foods and drinks that could raise your blood pressure even higher.

Dr. Kevin R. Campbell, MD, FACC, a cardiologist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders, told The Daily Meal, “It is important to be aware of foods that are more likely to affect our blood pressure in a negative way. Many social activities involve eating and drinking with friends and family, and so it is essential to understand which foods to avoid and which foods should be approached with moderation.”

Campbell explained that “diet can also play a very important role in the treatment and control of blood pressure.” He mentioned that improvements in diet can have such a powerful effect on blood pressure that some patients can eventually stop the use of medications that have been prescribed for controlling hypertension. However, it is essential that patients never start or stop any prescription medication without a doctor’s supervision.

“By working closely with your doctor to modify your diet, you can prevent many of the negative health consequences of high blood pressure,” Campbell concluded. Limiting your intake of these foods could help, since they could be putting your blood pressure through the roof.

Holly Van Hare and Christian Kogler contributed to this story.