The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Salad Dressings

There are so many salad dressings to choose from. Sure, you know what kind you want on your salad. Some days you’re in the mood for a creamy Caesar. Other days you want herbed vinaigrette. But even once you’ve narrowed it down to the type of dressing you’re craving, there are so many brands and types that it can get tough to choose.

Not all brands make their dressings the same — some brands’ products are healthier than others. And when you’re cooking yourself up a nutritious and crisp salad, you don’t want to pour something without any nutritional value over the top. Not when you have an equally delicious option that could be better for you!

It takes some serious poring over numbers and labels to get to the bottom of which ones are really the healthiest. We did all that label-roving for you and narrowed it down for each of the 11 most popular types of salad dressing. On one list, you’ll find which options are the healthiest.

Since there are so many brands out there, ranging from generic to specialty, we selected the most popularly sold store-bought salad dressing brands. These included Annie’s, Ken’s, Kraft, Newman’s Own, Wish-Bone, Hidden Valley, Bolthouse Farms, and Marie’s. From there, we checked the nutrition labels for each type of dressing to find the healthiest and unhealthiest version of each.

To judge the healthfulness of each dressing, we checked the calorie count, fat content, sodium content, and added sugar. Find out which brands sell the healthiest salad dressings and which sell the unhealthiest salad dressings for all your favorite flavors.