Goop, the lifestyle and wellness website started by Gwyneth Paltrow, is making the leap to video with a Netflix docuseries. The 30-minute episodes will start airing on the streaming service this fall, hosted by Paltrow along with Goop’s editors and chief content officer Elise Loehnen, according to Variety.

Additionally, the Goop podcast hosted by Paltrow and Loehnen, which began in 2018, will be streamed on 600 Delta Airlines flights starting in February. Listeners will get to hear a discussion between Paltrow and Oprah Winfrey in one of the new episodes. Goop is also developing a food program with an as-yet-unnamed award-winning chef, a podcast with beauty expert Jean Godfrey-June, and a book club.

Loehnen praised the Oscar-winning actress and cookbook author, telling Variety, “Gwyneth is a highly visual, tactile person. The quality of everything that we produce is very important to her… With this show, I think she’s only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive.”

Paltrow, 46, will host the brand’s next wellness summit, In Goop Health, in New York on March 9; the conference will feature talks by doctors and scientists, plus “healthy snacks” and meals. The Summit Pass costs $1,000 and includes B12 shots, while the Weekender Wellness Pass option ($4,500) includes a private book signing with Paltrow, among other perks.

While we don’t know further details yet about the content of these new ventures, the Goop podcast has covered a range of food trends, including intermittent fasting, detoxes and cleanses, and has interviewed celebrities such as “Cravings” author Chrissy Teigen.

Goop, whose tagline is "making every choice count," has many ardent fans, but has also come under fire from advertising watchdog groups for "deceptive" health claims. The site recently recommended a $135 coffee enema, and has published a fast food guide, so we're curious to see what kinds of suggestions they'll be offering when it comes to healthy food.