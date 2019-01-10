Feel the Burn With New Flamin’ Hot Nacho Doritos

It’s only January, but things are heating up. Maybe you’ve tried the spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, but now that fiery snack family has a new member: Flamin’ Hot Nacho Doritos.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State

“Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho is a new, unique flavor that gives fans the essence of the original Doritos Nacho Cheese with a flamin’ hot kick we know snackers love,” said Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay North America. “We’re excited to bring together two of our most popular flavors just in time to spice up the snack aisle for the new year.”

According to the company, this new product is the first time nationally that the flamin’ hot flavoring has been offered on tortilla chips. Mouth-melting products are popular these days, though, including Sweet Heat Skittles and Starburst.

The new product is available in stores across the U.S. now. Chips are sold in 9.75-ounce bags for $4.29, or smaller 3.125-ounce bags which sell for $1.89.

No matter your heat tolerance, seasoned snackers should check into things you didn’t know about 15 favorite snack-food brands.