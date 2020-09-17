Seasonal produce is part of what makes meals so fresh and tasty. It’s no wonder summer desserts filled with cherries are the sweetest and winter salads brimming with kale and winter squash are so flavorful and crisp. The autumn months, then, are when your breakfasts, lunches, dinners and desserts should be infused with fall-fresh apples.

When you head to the grocery store as the temperatures begin to drop, you might notice more apple varieties readily available. This is because so many orchards have different apples that are ready to harvest at various times.

If purchasing from an orchard, just be sure to call ahead to ensure the apples you’re looking for are available. After all, an iconic apple pie might not be so iconic if mushy, out-of-season apples are used instead of the classic, crisp Golden Delicious or Granny Smith variety.

Whether you’re making apple sauce, apple pancakes, a sweet take on a grilled cheese or cinnamon apple-glazed pork chops, apples are the one thing you need to stock up on. The nice part about this fruit is that you can store them for weeks. The best way to keep them fresh is to keep them in the crisper drawer in your fridge so that they are less open to oxidative stress.

If you have time, skip purchasing apples at the grocery store and buy them at your local apple orchard instead. You can buy a whole peck and have plenty for all the fun apple recipes you can try this season.