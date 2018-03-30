Zachary Quinto Was Called Out for Using a Fake Name at Starbucks

Star Trek actor Zach Quinto was on a coffee break while working in Ann Arbor, Michigan, when he wandered into a Starbucks for caffeine boost.

Feeling a bit self-conscious about his celebrity status, the 40-year-old ordered a beverage under the alias, “Josh.” A Starbucks patron named Sophia recognized him and called him out on Twitter.

“Zachary Quinto thinks he can come into MY Starbucks, use the fake name Josh for his order, and not get recognized?? Girl check ur eyebrows,” the University of Michigan student wrote on social media.

Zachary Quinto thinks he can come into MY Starbucks, use the fake name Josh for his order, and not get recognized?? Girl check ur eyebrows — Sophia (@sophritos) March 20, 2018

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Quinto was outed for his failed attempt to blend in with the regular civilians.

“I said ‘Josh,’ and I’m sorry about it,” the Pennsylvania-native joked. “When I’m by myself I get a little nervous or self-conscious. I don’t know. Maybe people don’t know me and I can go undercover but clearly that’s not always the case, as evidenced by that tweet.”

Quinto said he remembered seeing a young woman on her laptop snickering at him, but she never introduced herself.

“That was definitely Sophia,” he asserted, adding that he wasn’t trying to be “sleuthy,” but rather just trying to “get in and out.”

Show host James Corden jokingly opined that the actor probably had a better chance at getting “Zach” written on his cup by telling baristas his name was “Josh.” While Starbucks was recently named the most admired food and beverage company in the world, the chain is definitely a bit infamous for misspelling customer names. Even with this minor (and mostly hilarious) flaw, the Seattle-based brand still maintains 20 percent of its sales via loyal customers who visit at least 16 times per month. Find all this and more in the 20 things you didn’t know about Starbucks.