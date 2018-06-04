President Donald Trump May Pardon Martha Stewart for Felony Conviction

President Donald Trump told reporters on May 31 that he may pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and author, entrepreneur, and cooking show superstar Martha Stewart. The soon-to-be Chopped judge was convicted in 2004 of obstruction of justice, making false statements, and conspiracy after a federal jury found she had lied to investigators about a suspicious stock sale.

People reports that Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One that he is considering pardoning the cookbook author and TV personality. “I think to a certain extent Martha Stewart was harshly and unfairly treated,” Trump was reported as saying. “And she used to be my biggest fan in the world … before I became a politician. But that’s okay, I don’t view it that way.”

Stewart hosted her own version of Trump’s The Apprentice, called The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, of which Trump was an executive producer. The show suffered low ratings and Trump penned an open letter to the accomplished entrepreneur, calling her performance “terrible” and saying that his “great loyalty” to her had gone “totally unappreciated.”

Stewart responded by calling Trump “mean-spirited” and “reckless.” In 2016, Stewart told CNN Money that she planned on voting for Hillary Clinton. "This is the most important election of the last hundred years," she told the publication." We just can't have a country run by someone who is totally unprepared for what comes."

"There is so much to know and so much to learn and so much diplomacy and kindness and introspection that goes with that kind of job. And it does not exist in the world of Donald Trump," she said.

