Quite a few popular tricks for success in online dating typically don’t work — posing next to ugly friends, for instance, or lying about your height. But according to a recent study released by Zoosk, one technique can help you win hearts: talking about food.

The study assessed the dating profiles of over 3.7 million users. Those who referenced food in their bio boosted their popularity exponentially with potential partners.

Not all foods reaped the same reward, however. If you’re looking to score the most points for other users’ affection, you should mention the No. 1 most attractive food: guacamole. It boosted the likelihood of being messaged by a whopping 144 percent. This is no surprise — everyone loves guacamole.

The second item on the list is potatoes, followed by chocolate. Again, no shockers here — chocolate is scientifically proven to make you happier. And anyone who doesn’t love potatoes is no lover of ours.

But the fourth item turned a few heads: salad. Stock photo agencies’ famously deep reservoir of shots featuring women laughing with salad may be making clever catfishers way too attractive online. Mentioning salad makes you 97 percent more likely to be matched.

The full list of attractive foods can be found here.

“There are a few exceptions, however,” the research noted. “Interestingly enough, despite the fact that it is both delicious and wonderful, mentioning fried chicken in a dating profile results in 15 percent fewer messages.” Ouch. Those online daters clearly haven’t tried any of the 75 best fried chicken places in America, or they might change their minds.