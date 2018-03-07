Because the United States is a massive nation with 3.8 million square miles and 50 distinctive states, the way that people talk around the country is going to vary. And we’re not just talking about accents, of course. We’re talking about the idioms and peculiar phrases of regional dialects.For the 21 Things Only People From the Midwest Say Gallery, click here.
No area of the U.S. is immune to its own slang, even if they think they might be. Someone from New York
will have a completely different dialect than someone from California
. Heck, even people from big cities
and small towns
talk differently. But few regions have as many unique phrases and slang terms as the Midwest.
Yes, the Midwest. The home of swing states, ranch dressing
on everything
, and some of the friendliest folks in the world. This block of states perhaps has some of the most charming slang you’ll ever hear.
There’s no exact science to what phrases or even what states lie within the Midwest. For our purposes, we’ll consider the region to include Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, so this we’re talking about the particular verbal quirks of those wonderful states. So jeet? Let’s hope you did as we hop on the proverbial expressway of Midwestern slang
.Carolyn Menyes and Matt Sulem contributed to this report.