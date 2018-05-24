After seven seasons, ABC has cancelled the food-focused talk show The Chew. It will be replaced by an extra hour of Good Morning America, which reportedly draws in more viewers and is less expensive to produce, according to Deadline. The decision comes just months after former co-host Mario Batali left The Chew following allegations of sexual harassment from several former employees and other restaurant professionals.

Good Morning America, which begins at 8 a.m. and is hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, will now run for a total of three hours. But because Live With Kelly & Ryan airs at 10 a.m. and The View airs at 11 a.m., the third hour of Good Morning America will air at noon.

The Chew hosts Clinton Kelly, Michael Symon, and Carla Hall posted their reactions to social media after hearing the news.

“Thank you for all your kind messages. Yes, The Chew was cancelled. Huge bummer, but that’s the TV biz,” Kelly wrote in a Facebook post that’s been liked over 44,000 times. “Michael, Carla and I will truly miss making you laugh and inspiring you to try new things every day. We’re gonna finish out the rest of the season with as much enthusiasm as we can muster! I’m sure we’ll talk about it on tomorrow’s show. Again, thank you from the bottom of my [heart].”

After reading through some of the 14,000 comments from disheartened fans, he added, “I’m tearing up while reading all these comments. I am honored to have been a part of your life and to have given you even just one smile over the course of the last seven years. Please don’t be angry. It makes me sadder.”

Symon also made a statement on Facebook: “As you may have heard by now we found out today this is our final season of The Chew… I just want to say thank you to everyone who not only was involved with [the] show but to all those who watched daily and allowed us to entertain you… it has been an amazing run and we are all looking forward to new fun things!...xoxo…MS.”

Hall chose to address the situation on Instagram, where she wrote: “I am so grateful for all the good times and incredible friends I have made over the past seven years on @abcthechew. It has truly been an amazing ride. I am looking forward to new adventures! What’s next? Stay tuned! Onward and upward!”

Daphne Oz, who was featured on the show until last summer, has not commented on the matter, nor has Batali. Although the disgraced chef co-hosted the program from its 2011 inception until his exit in 2017, he’s likely lying low. The 57-year-old was recently accused of drugging and raping a woman at his upscale New York City restaurant, Babbo, in 2004.

