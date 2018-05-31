They’ve come a long way from Iowa! Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham vacationed in Dubai with 9-year-old daughter Sophia in tow as part of her never-ending birthday celebration after her lawsuit win against Viacom, according to People. The duo swam with dolphins, rode camels, took sunset boat rides, and lived that luxe first-class life from the moment they boarded their Emirates Airlines flight throughout their time in the glitzy city. Luckily, both mom and daughter posted envy-inducing photos to Instagram for the world to see.

One of those photos was a sweet pic of daughter Sophia enjoying afternoon tea at the Skyview Bar on top of the Burj Al Arab, one of the most luxurious hotels in the world. The elementary schooler was served a glass of bubbly apple juice full of edible gold flakes fit to complement the bar’s 24-karat gold leaf interior.

Mom Farrah videoed the little girl receiving the apple juice and taking a swig. “Do you think it’s going to be an obsession with your sparkling juice?” the reality star asked. The little girl nodded before showing the camera her tongue.

Sophia also posed for a pic holding the decadent glass of juice and smiling. The photo was captioned “@burjalarab this should never end.”

According to local blog Lovin Dubai, the special apple juice full of real gold leaf sells for $150 a bottle at Burj Al Arab. Farrah and Sophia also indulged in a tray of treats including rock sugar lollipops, scones, mini-cakes, and tarts. We can’t imagine how expensive that must have been, but we imagine anything from one of the best hotels in the world was quite pricey.

Dubai is known for its legendary opulence — a $150 bottle of gold-flecked apple juice would probably raise eyebrows even at most places on The Daily Meal’s list of the most expensive restaurants in every state!