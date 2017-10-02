Skinny Girl's CEO Bethenny Frankel Charters Multiple Planes to Bring Supplies to Hurricane Maria Survivors

Bethenny Frankel is turning the full force of her efforts on the disaster in Puerto Rico post Hurricane Maria. As reported by People, the Skinny Girl CEO, B Strong charity spearhead, mother, and Bravo reality star combined a Twitter crowdfunding campaign with her own resources to raise the money necessary to charter four planes full of water, canned goods, diapers, baby food, medical supplies, and more.

The 46-year-old was most recently aiding survivors of the 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Mexico and recovering from skin cancer removal surgery when the hurricane struck. The humanitarian coordinated with existing charities, among them Doctors4Puertorico.com and Fundacionhospitalpediatico.org, and urged her massive social media following to donate to the cause while she traveled with the planes that will be used to transport those in need of medical attention to the mainland.

On her Instagram she wrote, “Here we are at our headquarters organizing and loading the truck for the planes heading to PR from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and NYC filling 3 planes with supplies, suitcases full of cash cards, pediatric supplies, insulin, hygiene products, medics, non perishable food, Rescue Warrior nurses, EMTs, combat medics. We will return these planes full of PR cancer patients, diabetics and people that are dying.”

I can get & fill planes w food, patients, MDs & save people's lives. RT to save people's lives for 18.5k. #crowdfund — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 2, 2017

I REPEAT: i have a 4th plane to fill & return w patients. Keep checking in for patient, needs,volunteer requests. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 2, 2017

To donate to Hurricane Maria survivors and aid efforts you can check out any of the following.

United for Puerto Rico

Global Giving

UNICEF

Center for Popular Democracy

Hispanic Federation’s “Unidos” Page

All Hands Volunteers

Americares

Direct Relief

Save the Children