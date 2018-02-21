Actor, writer, and producer Ryan Reynolds is now the owner of Aviation Gin.

The husband of actress and former lifestyle blogger Blake Lively broke the news of his major acquisition on Twitter to his millions of followers.

“In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company... @AviationGin,” 2017’s fifteenth highest paid actor tweeted.

In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company... @AviationGin. pic.twitter.com/qPwe0IC6bz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 21, 2018

According to Forbes, Aviation is a small gin brand produced in Portland, Oregon. The outlet referred to it as a “growing player” in a “static” gin market. Although the sale price and the percent of purchase is unknown, a representative for Reynolds told the Forbes that he is a "significant owner."

In a statement acquired by People, Reynolds said, “Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way.”

“If you think all gin tastes the same, you’d be mistaken,” Reynolds elaborated. “Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the company.”

People also reports that the Deadpool actor will have an active role in day-to-day business operations and will oversee creative direction of Aviation. According to Forbes, Reynolds is the first celebrity to invest in gin as opposed to other popular liquors.

