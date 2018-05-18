Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials are upon us, and now we finally know what the cake looks like. The official Twitter account for the British royal family posted a video of London-based baker Claire Ptak frosting the celebratory dessert.

In March, it was announced that the royal couple would not have a traditional British fruit cake, but a lemon-and-elderflower-flavored cake with buttercream frosting topped with fresh flowers instead. It was made with 200 Amalfi lemons, 500 organic eggs, 44 pounds of butter, 44 pounds of flour, 44 pounds of sugar, and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial, to be exact. Each delicate puzzle piece will be assembled in situ at Windsor Castle on the morning of the wedding on May 19.

“Where the buttercream is sweet, the lemon curd is very tart, so you get a really lovely thing happening when you take a bite, which is to get all those flavors and sensations,” Ptak said in the video.

Pre-cake, the newlyweds will treat their guests to a daytime luncheon featuring seasonal and trendy “bowl food,” according to The Daily Mail. The Royal Family’s official website also mentions “the freshest produce available,” which includes locally grown asparagus, plus chocolate truffles, bite-sized crème brûlée, biscuits with mango panna cotta, and yellow macaroons.

But not everyone will be able to indulge in this bright spring-inspired menu. Page Six reports that only guests who attend to the actual ceremony at St. George’s Chapel (the Telegraph says this space can hold up to 800) will have access to catered food at Windsor Castle. Others will have to bring picnic baskets to the grounds to satisfy their hunger.

According the Mirror, the couple’s dinner reception at Frogmore will be tiki-themed, a nod to party-boy Harry’s favorite London cocktail bar and club, Mahiki. Some 200 guests will reportedly feast on South African wagyu beef and wash it down with beer, Champagne, vodka ice-luges, “frozen strawberry sparkles," and “Apache shooters” (likely a nod to Prince Harry's proud service as a helicopter pilot).

Ice cream vans and a late-night disco are also in the cards post-“I do,” the Express reports. This wouldn’t be the first time that mobile grub vehicles have been involved in the celebration of a royal espousal. Kate Middleton and Prince William employed similar food trucks at their 2011 wedding after-party, as did Pippa Middleton in 2017. Prince Harry himself reportedly insisted on including late-night bacon and sausage sandwiches at his brother’s 2011 reception, and Express reports that revelers will enjoy the same snack this time around.

Stateside spectators, don’t be sad. You can commemorate the royal wedding by having your own disco on the way to get delicious eats from one of the 101 best food trucks in America.