How Ree Drummond Organizes Her Messy Fridge Will Soothe and Inspire You

We’ve already established that “The Pioneer Woman,” Ree Drummond, is the most relatable Food Network star out there. She buys fried chicken from the grocery store for her kids, hides her Nutella, and isn’t afraid to use premade dough for her pies. And just like us, after the holiday season, the mother of four’s refrigerator was a mess. But, unlike us (oops!), she did something about it.
Looking at this fridge, it’s clear that things are neat, nice, and orderly. If you’re anything like us, seeing fruit stacked nicely in bowls, drinks all on one shelf, and every label facing forward is seriously inspirational and soothing.
Drummond is kicking her 2018 off right by following through on a simple New Year’s resolution to keep her home cleaner and more organized. Want to follow suit? Here’s how to clean and organize your own refrigerator.
