How Ree Drummond Organizes Her Messy Fridge Will Soothe and Inspire You

By
Editor
The Pioneer Woman proves that cleaning your kitchen doesn’t have to be an overwhelming task

We’ve already established that “The Pioneer Woman,” Ree Drummond, is the most relatable Food Network star out there. She buys fried chicken from the grocery store for her kids, hides her Nutella, and isn’t afraid to use premade dough for her pies. And just like us, after the holiday season, the mother of four’s refrigerator was a mess. But, unlike us (oops!), she did something about it.

In a recent Instagram post, Drummond revealed her post-holiday fridge woes. “This is not a crazy Pinterest-worthy fridge transformation; it's just simple organization. The first three photos show the calamity that can result from Christmas break, college kids, video shoots, and just all around busy-ness and lack of fridge attention. Bacon was in with the grapes, old sweet potato soup was languishing, dogs and cats were living together, and I basically dreaded opening my fridge,” she wrote.

And after some time and effort, Drummond took on the tall order, removed everything from her fridge, cleaned the shelves, and reorganized everything. “And aside from some old crusty jars of salsa and pickles, I hardly had to toss anything, which made me happy,” she elaborated. “I wound up with a bunch of kale, spinach, arugula, a few other veggies I didn't know I had, a million strawberries, and I realized I can mark ‘cheese’ off my grocery list until the year 2029. The butter, on the other hand, might last until Saturday...”


Looking at this fridge, it’s clear that things are neat, nice, and orderly. If you’re anything like us, seeing fruit stacked nicely in bowls, drinks all on one shelf, and every label facing forward is seriously inspirational and soothing.

Drummond is kicking her 2018 off right by following through on a simple New Year’s resolution to keep her home cleaner and more organized. Want to follow suit? Here’s how to clean and organize your own refrigerator.

