For the past nine months, The Pioneer Woman, aka Ree Drummond, has been sharing the process of renovating a three-story 1920s building with her husband in the hopes of turning it into a hotel. Now it’s finally here!

The Boarding House, Drummond’s absolutely adorable eight-room boutique hotel in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, opened for business April 12, and it looks gorgeous inside.

10 Reasons We Love Ree Drummond’s New Boarding House Hotel Gallery

We can’t stop thinking of reasons we love The Boarding House! For starters, it’s located just three doors down from Drummond’s famous Mercantile restaurant, and if we don’t feel like getting out of bed, the hotel’s room service menu is curated by Ree. Plus, all of the rooms feature chic décor, yet still have a comforting vibe just like The Pioneer Woman herself.

A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Apr 12, 2018 at 9:11am PDT

Drummond’s boutique Pawhuska inn did sell out of its rooms for the next sixth months (in about 30 minutes, according to People) but that won’t stop us from dreaming about all the sweet little touches, cool themes, and awesome bathtubs that await us once we’re able to secure a room! Click here for the 10 reasons we love Ree Drummond’s new Boarding House Hotel.