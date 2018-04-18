drugstore room the boarding house
Courtesy of The Boarding House
10 Reasons We Love Ree Drummond's New Boarding House Hotel

By
Editor
Honestly, we could think of 100

For the past nine months, The Pioneer Woman, aka Ree Drummond, has been sharing the process of renovating a three-story 1920s building with her husband in the hopes of turning it into a hotel. Now it’s finally here!

More Celebrity Chef Stories

The Boarding House, Drummond’s absolutely adorable eight-room boutique hotel in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, opened for business April 12, and it looks gorgeous inside. 

We can’t stop thinking of reasons we love The Boarding House! For starters, it’s located just three doors down from Drummond’s famous Mercantile restaurant, and if we don’t feel like getting out of bed, the hotel’s room service menu is curated by Ree. Plus, all of the rooms feature chic décor, yet still have a comforting vibe just like The Pioneer Woman herself.

Drummond’s boutique Pawhuska inn did sell out of its rooms for the next sixth months (in about 30 minutes, according to People) but that won’t stop us from dreaming about all the sweet little touches, cool themes, and awesome bathtubs that await us once we’re able to secure a room! Click here for the 10 reasons we love Ree Drummond’s new Boarding House Hotel.

10 Reasons We Love Ree Drummond's New Boarding House Hotel Gallery
