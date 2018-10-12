There are a lot of outdated etiquette rules and an equal number of ways that dating has changed in the last 20 or 30 years. Of course, there’s also an intersection between old-fashioned rules of etiquette and how you meet and fall in love with someone. At the cross-section, of course, are a batch of outrageous dating etiquette rules your parents followed.

Some may say that chivalry is dead and deride that fact, and while we certainly hope and expect that women and men are always treated with kindness and respect, we’re kind of OK with chivalry being a relic of the past. The idea that a man has to make the first move, that a man has to pay for dinner or that a woman’s chair needs to be pulled out for her as she sits down at dinner are things that need to be left in the past.

But these were some rules that your parents had to follow! Imagine sitting by the phone just waiting for your new crush to call you back. Today, you don’t have to wait three days! You can just shoot them a text and ask how they’re doing. So ditch those old-school playbooks and see what other crazy dating rules your parents followed.