Have you ever, in a moment of quiet contemplation, wondered what New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. eats when he’s not playing football but rather watching it on TV? Well, ponder no more! We have answers. In a new video leading up to Super Bowl LII, the much-loved player teamed up with his mother Heather to make one of his favorite game day snacks: Welch’s Grape Jelly Meatballs.

In the short clip, Beckham makes the slow-cooker recipe, and it literally couldn’t be easier. All you need is a slow-cooker , grape jelly, barbecue sauce, and frozen meatballs. Hot sauce is optional, and Beckham takes that option (generously, if we may say so).Welch’s and Beckham are encouraging Super Bowl and meatball fans to take the base recipe, jazz it up, and share their secrets, twists, and tips online with the hashtag #GrapeJellyMeatballs.



Whether or not you add grape jelly to your meatballs on Super Bowl Sunday is up to you, but these bite-sized morsels are a definite Super Bowl party must-have. For this dish and more, check out the 15 dishes you have to make for your Super Bowl party.