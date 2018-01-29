Have you ever, in a moment of quiet contemplation, wondered what New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. eats when he’s not playing football but rather watching it on TV? Well, ponder no more! We have answers. In a new video leading up to Super Bowl LII, the much-loved player teamed up with his mother Heather to make one of his favorite game day snacks: Welch’s Grape Jelly Meatballs.
Whether or not you add grape jelly to your meatballs on Super Bowl Sunday is up to you, but these bite-sized morsels are a definite Super Bowl party must-have. For this dish and more, check out the 15 dishes you have to make for your Super Bowl party.
Two Toronto police officers have been suspended after allegedly eating marijuana seized during a raid
Clare Reichenbach comes from a background in media, not culinary