10 Little-Known Etiquette Rules You’re Likely Breaking (We Certainly Are)

There are a lot of questions regarding proper etiquette. Should you shake hands or hug? What should you do with your purse at the dinner table? Is it rude to leave food on your plate at the end of the meal? And while those common questions have been answered, it’s still remarkably easy to break the rules of etiquette. Heck, we do it all the time! And that means you probably do, too. But what are the easiest (and most obscure) ways to be rude? And how can you break those habits?