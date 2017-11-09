Martha Stewart Wins Pie Dish War With Tom D'Agostino

Martha Stewart’s favorite apple pie dish has finally been returned to her after being held captive by Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps’ ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino. The feud turned bitter when Stewart accused the New York businessman of not returning her favorite pie dish to her after she had so kindly baked him an apple pie for their shoot together for New York magazine.

D’Agostino, who was famously married to the reality star and former countess for a whirlwind seven months, had a source close to him tell Page Six that they had tried to return the dish but had been unsuccessful.

The pie dish — nay, Martha’s favorite pie dish — has finally been returned safely to Martha’s home. Page Six reports that D’Agostino left it with his doorman and that someone close to Stewart retrieved the beloved dish from its final stages of imprisonment. One of the 10 things you should know about Martha Stewart, Tom, is that Martha always wins.