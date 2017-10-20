Martha Stewart and Tom D’Agostino Are Reportedly Fighting Over a Missing Pie Dish

TV icon Martha Stewart and businessman Tom D’Agostino (not of the grocery chain, but rather the ex-husband of reality TV personality Luann de Lesseps) are currently feuding over an unreturned pie dish. Stewart dropped by D’Agostino’s Manhattan penthouse, where she reportedly used to live, for a New York Magazine feature about New Yorkers revisiting their first apartments in the city.

D’Agostino, who was previously married to Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps for a tumultuous and affair-riddled seven months, felt that something was amiss with Stewart’s claims of his home being her former residence, and according to Page Six, he even suspected that it might be payback for Stewart’s previous quarrel with his ex-wife.

D’Agostino also felt slighted after reading the New York Magazine piece, in which design expert and notorious taste-maker Martha Stewart described his home as “enclosed and dark,” even mentioning his recent divorce from the Bravo star. “It’s more masculine now,” she said. “I mean, he’s a bachelor now, isn’t he?”

But the situation did not come to a head until Stewart alleged that D’Agostino did not return her “favorite apple-pie dish” after she had baked him a pie exclusively for her visit. His camp claimed that they had tried to return it, but as of now the pie dish remains unaccounted for. Not returning things is probably not one of Martha’s 10 essential life tips, Tom.