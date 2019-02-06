Mark Consuelos’ Favorite Pizza Topping Is a Little Controversial

Once upon a time, “Kelly and Ryan” co-host Kelly Ripa told Jimmy Kimmel she thinks her husband, Mark Consuelos, has narcolepsy, which she cleverly refers to as “Markolepsy.” The 47-year-old “Riverdale” dad doesn’t refute the claim, but comically says it’s because he’s a relaxed guy with a clean conscience. Is Hiram Lodge taking cat naps at the Pembrooke between takes?

On a typical day of filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, Consuelos’ alarm goes off around 5:15 a.m. Groggy, he first checks his phone and then makes a cup of coffee with half-and-half, no sugar. Right now, the TV villain says he’s digging the French Roast, a dark roast coffee made by McDonald’s coffee brand, McCafé at Home, which he’s currently in partnership with.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's 49th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

After showering, shaving, brushing his teeth and maybe splurging on bacon, eggs and cheese, he heads to hair and makeup for a hot five minutes before stepping in front of the camera. His favorite part about playing the suave “Man in Black”? His suits, his hair, how tan he is and the lines he’s given. Consuelos says he’s also grateful to work alongside Camila Mendes and Marisol Nichols, who play Veronica and Hermoine Lodge, Hiram’s daughter and wife, respectively.

While many actors can relate to their roles in one way or another, Consuelos can’t really say the same about his ruthless, double-crossing criminal character. He says, “We’re both Latino, we’re both about 5’9” and that’s probably where it begins and ends.” That’s probably for the best. Can’t be selling Fizzle Rocks and Jingle Jangle or orchestrating mafia-style crimes out in the real world, right? Pour one out for Poppa Poutine.



Araya Diaz/Getty Images The cast of "Riverdale" attends the "Riverdale" Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.

All mischief aside, if he were to play any other character in the CW’s hit series, Consuelos says he would, “looooooove to play Pop Tate because he’s awesome.” And if he had the chance to dine at the fictional Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe, you’d find him sipping on a peanut butter milkshake. We’ll take one too, please.

As far as tangible eats go, he’s a huge fan of Nightingale in Vancouver, where he chows down brick oven pizza with spicy sausage, cheese, sauce and — trigger alert — anchovies. The slimy, silvery little fish may be a controversial topping, but it’s nowhere near as quirky as what are on these unusual pizzas.