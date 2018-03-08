Get ready to redo your entire kitchen and design it around your stand mixer. Ahead of the 2018 Housewares Show, KitchenAid announced that they’re launching a brand new Color of the Year series. To kick things off, they’re going tropical with a bright and happy coral shade called “Bird of Paradise.”



KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid not only took modern kitchen décor and trends into account but also took inspiration from home cooks who find baking — and the kitchen — to be an escape from the stresses of everyday life. And whofeel more relaxed after whipping up (and eating) a batch of scrumptious cookies



"Bird of Paradise is an exotic getaway in a color. The vibrant coral hue is uplifting and fresh with just a touch of nostalgia," Jessica McConnell, senior manager of KitchenAid’s color, finish and material studio and global consumer design, said in a press release. “It looks great on its own, but, also pairs beautifully with the deep, lush greens we are seeing everywhere in interior design right now."



KitchenAid is launching its Color of the Year series and Bird of Paradise with six countertop products. The Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($459.99), Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($399.99), and the 5-Speed Diamond Blender ($159.99) will hit retailers in April. The 3.5 Cup Mini Food Processor ($49.99), 2-Speed Hand Blender ($59.99), and 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer ($59.99) will follow in July.







KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer

So get inspired to redo your entire kitchen. Perhaps with the help of this KitchenAid line, your own home will be as stunning as these celebrity kitchens.