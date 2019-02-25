Chef José Andrés can add “presenting at the Oscars” to his ever-growing list of accomplishments. On February 24, the Nobel Peace Prize-nominated, James Beard Award-winning “Humanitarian of the Year” introduced “Roma” for its nomination in the “Best Picture” category at the Academy Awards.

The social justice-minded chef who has fed everyone from Californians displaced by violent wildfires to Puerto Rican refugees donned a tux and introduced the highlights for “Roma” — the Oscar-nominated black-and-white film about a female domestic worker in Mexico City — alongside actor Diego Luna.

While it was incredible just to see someone from the food world on stage at the Academy Awards, it was really his speech that blew us away. Andrés used the televised opportunity to subtly remind viewers that “invisible people” like the main character in Alfonso Cuarón’s film deserve kindness and gratitude because they are the backbone of society.

Chef José Andrés: Roma, the Oscar-nominated film, "reminds us of the understanding and compassion that we all owe to the invisible people in our lives: immigrants and women, who move humanity forward!" https://t.co/jUTPEwRqUN pic.twitter.com/sMuQtOiGeO — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 25, 2019

“This beautiful, intimate film, one that gives a voice to the voiceless, reminds us of the understanding and compassion that we all owe to the invisible people in our lives, immigrants and women who move humanity forward,” he said eloquently.

His speech even received the admiration of former Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who quoted his speech and added, “Well said.”

Andrés, who previously penned a pro-immigration opinion piece for The Washington Post, has long been a vocal advocate for those without a voice, including victims of natural disaster, those living in poverty, and people targeted by xenophobic rhetoric. His determination to make positive change in times of desperate need is proof that José Andrés is the hero we need right now.