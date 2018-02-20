Jay-Z
Dreamstime
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites

Jay-Z's $110,000 Bar Tab Cost More Than Your Mortgage

By
Editor
What would Bey say?

Jay-Z effectively spent more money in one night than many people make in a year. Page Six reports that the 4:44 artist spent more than $110,000 on a night out with friends to celebrate the birthday of friend and Roc Nation Sports president Juan “OG” Perez.

More Celebrity Stories

Mr. Carter and company table-hopped across Manhattan, hitting up Midtown’s Zuma for a $13,000 dinner — which People reports included lobster, steak, and sushi — then heading to Made in Mexico for a $9,000 round of drinks, ending with their most expensive stop at the Playroom nightclub, where the group of Roc Nation execs reportedly ordered 40 bottles of Jay-Z-owned Ace of Spades Champagne.

A post shared by bigbo260 🇨🇺 (@bigbo260) on

Hov balled hardest at the nightclub. According to the gossip outlet, the Playroom server shared the check with Snapchat, showing off the $80,035 bill and its accompanying $11,100 tip. The lengthy bill was also posted to Twitter.

Good thing their celebratory night out didn’t take Jay-Z and friends to the most expensive restaurant in New York — although, if we’re being real, he could probably afford to foot that bill too.

Click for slideshow
35 Places in LA Where You’re Likely to Spot Celebrities Slideshow
Related Links
The Best Food and Drink in New York for 2018 Gallery Where Top Models Eat for Fashion Week in New York, London, Milan, and Paris (Slideshow)The Most Expensive Restaurants in America Gallery
Tags
news
Jay-Z
celebrity
Beyonce
New York
bill
check
expensive