Irina Shayk Loves McDonald's Chicken Nuggets Just as Much as We Do

By
Editor
Finally, we have something in common with Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend!

Irina Shayk recently revealed to the New York Daily News that her guilty pleasure is McDonald’s chicken nuggets. The supermodel and girlfriend to Bradley Cooper may have recently had a baby, but these are not post-pregnancy cravings. Shayk is a longtime devoted fan of the fast food brand.

"My guilty pleasure is McDonald's," she told the news outlet. She even appears to have a go-to location.

"Every time I'm flying out of JFK, I'm running to terminal 7, I think it is. This corner McDonalds, chicken nuggets, I love it. I don't feel bad eating it. Life is too short to be on a diet.”

The model beauty says she typically orders a 12-piece Chicken McNugget with extra barbecue sauce from the American-owned chain. Shayk is not alone — many celebrities’ fast-food favorites include orders from McDonald’s!

