Dreamstime
How Fetch! Tina Fey Handed Out Free Cheese Fries to ‘Mean Girls’ Fans in NYC

Broadway got a little pinker and cheesier on ‘Mean Girls’ Day

“Whatever, I’m getting cheese fries.” That’s what lucky Mean Girls fans were thinking when Tina Fey was passing out the favorite snack food of Regina George on the streets of Manhattan on the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady what the date was: October 3.

Fey rolled up in a bright pink food truck to the August Wilson Theatre on West 52nd Street to help promote the first day of ticket sales for the upcoming Mean Girls musical adaptation. According to Entertainment Weekly, fans in line to score tickets to the musical already had delights in store for them with free pink sunglasses, chances to score free tickets, and a food truck with free cheese fries. But little did they know that Fey — the writer of Mean Girls, who also played Ms. Norbury in the film — was going to be the one serving up snacks.

It didn’t take long for things to blow up on Twitter.

“happy #MeanGirlsDay tina fey just served me cheese fries & is a magical human being & MEAN GIRLS IS GONNA BE ON BROADWAY,” one enthralled fan wrote.
 



The cast of the show was also on hand to serve up serious looks and eat some seriously cheesy fries.
 

 


Mean Girls is expected to open on Broadway on March 12, 2018. Until then, snack on your own cheese fries at the 50 best fry spots in America.

America's 50 Best French Fries for 2017
