Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who in recent months has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault, was attacked inside an Arizona restaurant, TMZ exclusively reported. The 65-year-old, who is reportedly receiving treatment for sex addiction in the state, stepped out to dine at the restaurant Elements at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale with a man the news outlet identified as his sober coach when he was approached by two men.

According to TMZ, one of the men asked Weinstein for a photo but he declined. When Weinstein and his companion stood up to leave, the former movie producer was allegedly slapped in the face by the man who had asked for the a photo. The man told TMZ (link contains uncensored language) that he had been intoxicated when he hit Weinstein and had told his friend to film the event on a phone.

When contacted by The Daily Meal, the resort issued the following statement: “Our guests’ privacy is paramount at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. Therefore, we are unable to provide a comment,” Sanctuary said of the incident at Elements, which serves all day meals and has an extensive and priecy menu with food options ranging from escargot potpie to salmon smoked frittata.

The Oscar-winning producer, who has become the object of public scorn since being accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women, was asked if he wanted to call the police, but he declined.

It hasn't been a great week for the disgraced Hollywood mogul, who in the past would have been the toast of the Golden Globes. The New York Post reported that he and his estranged wife Georgina Chapman have agreed on a divorce settlement that will require him to shell out more than $15 million to the Marchesa fashion designer and mother of his two young kids.