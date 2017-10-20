Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Was So Massive, He Needed a Sword to Cut It

Cutting the wedding cake is a time-honored tradition, but it isn’t always as simple as getting a dessert knife, cutting a small slice, and shoving it in your new spouse’s face. Sometimes you need a samurai sword. That was certainly the case for rapper Gucci Mane and his new bride Keyshia Ka’oir. The couple’s wedding cake was so massive and so lavish, it required some special equipment.
It’s safe to say that Mane’s cake serves up some serious wedding inspiration. If you’re looking for even more beautiful, opulent, and wacky cakes, check out these 25 jaw-dropping designs.
But the way he did choose to diet should definitely not be attempted by anyone
Patrón en Lalique: Serie 2 is a collaboration between the tequila company and the French crystal makers
Few places, if any at all, are spookier than an abandoned town