Gucci Mane’s Wedding Cake Was So Massive, He Needed a Sword to Cut It

Cutting the wedding cake is a time-honored tradition, but it isn’t always as simple as getting a dessert knife, cutting a small slice, and shoving it in your new spouse’s face. Sometimes you need a samurai sword. That was certainly the case for rapper Gucci Mane and his new bride Keyshia Ka’oir. The couple’s wedding cake was so massive and so lavish, it required some special equipment.

Gucci Mane (real name: Radric Davis) and Ka’oir had a lavish, $1.7 million wedding in Miami earlier this month, and their cake was fittingly epic. The towering, $75,000 dessert was crafted by Edda Martinez and Edda's Cake Designs, XXL reports, and took three months to plan and three days to bake and decorate. It was 10 feet tall and had 8,000 hand-crafted sugar flowers and 25,000 sparkling Swarovski crystals hanging from its layers of red velvet, carrot, Jamaican rum cake, banana nut, and amaretto cakes.So, it should go without saying that your standard cake knife wasn’t going to be up to the task. It required a sword, which was provided by Edda. The resulting photos and videos are as awesome as you can imagine.“Cake double my size,” Mane captioned one fantastic image, while a wedding attendee captured the moment on video.

It's safe to say that Mane's cake serves up some serious wedding inspiration.