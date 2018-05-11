Google CEO Sundar Pichai has addressed design issues in the company’s formerly faulty food and drink emojis: a cheeseburger and a mug of beer. Last year, complaints about the tech giant’s burger emoji went viral after someone noticed that the cheese was on the bottom bun instead of atop the patty like in Apple’s version.

Thomas Baekdal tweeted the oddity in October and his post was liked over 50,000 times, sparking a worldwide conversation about proper cheese placement. It even caught the attention of Pichai, who commented, “Will drop everything else we are doing and address this Monday :) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!”

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

The graphics were altered in December, but Pichai addressed the controversy again recently. The old burger emoji was presented onscreen at Google’s annual developer conference, I/O, on May 8 alongside a new variation featuring a slice of cheese rightfully atop the meat. In the process of correcting that, the multi-billion dollar internet titan also updated another incorrectly rendered emoji.



Emojipedia

“We fixed it, and we got the cheese right, but as we were working on this, this came to my attention,” Pichai addressed the crowd. An image of Google’s beer emoji popped up on the screen. The original design featured a half-full mug with a disconnected glop of foam hovering above the brew, spilling over the sides.



Emojipedia



"I don't even want to tell you the explanation the team gave me as to why the foam was floating above the beer, but we restored the natural laws of physics," Pichai said. Sir Isaac Newton might be rolling in his grave, but it doesn’t take a legendary physicist to pick out the world’s 50 best beers. Cheers!