Clooney has Casamigos, Diddy has Ciroc, and now Musk will have Teslaquila. The eccentric billionaire who dated alt-pop superstar Grimes and wants to send people to Mars must have some time on his hands since his demotion from Telsa chairman to CEO. Elon Musk has trademarked a name for what could possibly be his very first tequila line.

It all seemed to start as a gag by 2018’s Tony Stark. As an April Fools’ joke, Musk tweeted that Tesla was going bankrupt. Hilarious. “Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by 'Teslaquilla' bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point? Happy New Month!” he tweeted.

At the time, most assumed “Teslaquila” was purely a joke. Turns out, it’s real. The man who sent a car into space and had his career semi-derailed by Twitter beef queen Azealia Banks confirmed via Twitter on October 12 that Teslaquila is real, and coming.

“Teslaquila coming soon …” he tweeted, followed by a visual approximation.

Hopefully the 47-year-old won’t be just another celebrity who tried to break into the food and beverage world and failed!