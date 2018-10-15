  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites

Elon Musk Is Making Tequila Now

By
Editor
Why is he like this?
elon musk tesla
Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire Elon Musk has recently trademarked the name “Teslaquila” for his new Tesla-brand tequila line.

Clooney has Casamigos, Diddy has Ciroc, and now Musk will have Teslaquila. The eccentric billionaire who dated alt-pop superstar Grimes and wants to send people to Mars must have some time on his hands since his demotion from Telsa chairman to CEO. Elon Musk has trademarked a name for what could possibly be his very first tequila line.

35 Places in LA Where You’re Likely to Spot Celebrities

It all seemed to start as a gag by 2018’s Tony Stark. As an April Fools’ joke, Musk tweeted that Tesla was going bankrupt. Hilarious. “Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by 'Teslaquilla' bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point? Happy New Month!” he tweeted.

At the time, most assumed “Teslaquila” was purely a joke. Turns out, it’s real. The man who sent a car into space and had his career semi-derailed by Twitter beef queen Azealia Banks confirmed via Twitter on October 12 that Teslaquila is real, and coming.

“Teslaquila coming soon …” he tweeted, followed by a visual approximation.

Hopefully the 47-year-old won’t be just another celebrity who tried to break into the food and beverage world and failed!

Click for slideshow
What the World’s Most Famous People Drink Every Night Gallery
Related Links
Beaches Where You’re Likely to Spot Celebrities GalleryThe Best Things Celebrities Say About Turning 50 GalleryThese Hotels Offer Their Own Signature Alcohol Gallery
Tags
news
elon musk
Tesla
tequila
celebrity
Liquor
alcohol